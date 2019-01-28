Not advisable to speak against wishes of party high command: Kharge on Congress-JD(S) turbulence

Amid the ongoing political turbulence in Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka, senior has advised his party MLAs "not to speak against the wishes of the party high command".

"They ( MLAs) should not react openly to the media. We have all come together to fight BJP-RSS. It is not advisable for any member to speak against wishes of the party high command. Such incidents will create confusion in the coalition," Kharge told ANI.

His statement comes hours after HD told ANI that he is ready to step down after MLAs reportedly said, " is their leader".

"Congress MLAs say is their leader; Congress leaders have to watch all that issues, I am not the concerned person for it. If they want to continue with it, I am ready to step down. They are crossing the line. Congress leaders must control their MLAs," said.

Earlier, Congress legislators ST Somashekar and MTB Nagaraj in a programme on Sunday reportedly said that they only consider former as their and not

Reacting to the issue, Deputy G Parameshwara said that there was nothing wrong with the MLAs concerned expressing their opinions, but the party is happy with Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister.

He said, "Siddaramaiah has been the best Chief Minister. He is our (CLP) For the MLA, he (Siddaramaiah) is the Chief Minister. He has expressed his opinion. What is wrong in that? We are all happy with him (Kumaraswamy)."

Ever since Congress-JD(S) jointly formed the government in in May last year, there have been murmurs of cracks in the coalition.

