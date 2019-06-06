Two drug peddlers held with 'heroin-like' substance in Jammu

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested in separate cases after "heroin-like" substance was recovered from their possession in Jammu district Thursday, officials said.

A police party arrested Masoom Ali alias Kala at Makhanpur in Bishnah after he was found in possession of a heroin-like substance, they said.

An FIR was registered at Bishnah Police Station and an investigation is underway, they said.

Another team arrested Avilash Mandy alias Pinto alias Farooqa at Dabberand upon frisking, recovered 5.5 gram of a "heroin-like" substance.

