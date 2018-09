Two students of a private engineering college in were today feared drowned in a pond, 50 km from here, police said.

The incident occurred this evening when a group of 17 students from the college, who came on an excursion, were taking bath in the pond.

Suddenly, two male students were found missing, police said.

Efforts are on to trace them.

