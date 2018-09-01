Early polls:Last ditch attempt to protect TRS from Cong wave,

Amid speculation of possibility of early polls to the Legislative Assembly, the state today claimed K Chandrasekhar Rao is going for early elections as a "last ditch" attempt to protect his party from the "rising wave."



State N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the ruling TRS has failed to fulfil a single major election promise.

The Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is organising a massive public meeting on the outskirts of the city Sunday to present its report on the progress made in various sectors during the last four years of its rule.

"Tremendous public response to the recent visit of Congress to had sent shockwaves among TRS leaders.

With the Congress party gaining strength organisationally across the state, K Chandrasekhar Rao has already sensed a humiliating defeat in next polls," the said.

"As a last attempt to protect his party from the rising Congress wave, the is going for early polls," he said.

But Rao must realise that he cannot stop a "Congress tsunami by any means," Reddy said in tele-conferences held with over 30,000 booth-level and mandal presidents of the party across the state.

elections in are scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year.

