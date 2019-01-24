Two held for betting on 'Big Bash league' matches

-
Two persons were Thursday arrested here for allegedly indulging in betting on 'Big Bash league' matches.
A police team nabbed Sikandar N C and Shivraj Singh from an apartment on Abids Road while they were accepting online cricket betting through cell phones from known and unknown punters for the league, a police release said.
Four cell phones and Rs 1.45 lakh were seized from their possession.
The Big Bash League is an Australian professional Twenty20 cricket league.
