Two held for betting on 'Big Bash league' matches

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Two persons were Thursday arrested here for allegedly indulging in betting on 'Big Bash league' matches.

A police team nabbed Sikandar N C and Shivraj Singh from an apartment on Abids Road while they were accepting online cricket betting through cell phones from known and unknown punters for the league, a police release said.

Four cell phones and Rs 1.45 lakh were seized from their possession.

The Big Bash League is an Australian professional Twenty20 cricket league.

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 19:35 IST

