Two held for betting on 'Big Bash league' matches

Two persons were Thursday arrested here for allegedly indulging in betting on 'Big league' matches.

A police team nabbed Sikandar N C and Shivraj Singh from an apartment on Abids Road while they were accepting betting through from known and unknown punters for the league, a police release said.

Four and Rs 1.45 lakh were seized from their possession.

The Big League is an Australian professional Twenty20 league.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)