No shortage of polio vaccines in the country: Health Ministry

The Centre on Thursday refuted reports of shortage of in the country, saying such a claim was "completely incorrect".

"There is no shortage of oral (OPV) and inactivated vaccine (IPV) in the country," the said, in an official statement.

As far as the issue of postponement of the polio National Immunisation Day (NID) campaign for an indefinite period was concerned, the ministry said the required quantity of bivalent oral (bOPV) has already been secured for the programme and the campaign will be held soon.

"To ensure availability of safe and quality vaccine for our children during NID, the testing of bOPV has been made more stringent and the same will be dispatched to states for public use after the clearance from for each batch. will be held soon," the statement stated.

Regarding inactivated (IPV), there is neither shortage of IPV nor any shortage of funds for its procurement for Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) in the country, the statement read.

It may be noted that has eliminated polio already and as per global guidelines, introduced IPV in its Universal Immunization Program to safeguard the polio-free status, as there are few countries where is still circulating and polio is yet to be eliminated.

The ministry further said that confronted with steep hike in prices of IPV, approached Gavi, the vaccine alliance for partial support for further procurement, as is also a Gavi eligible country and the same has been agreed to by the

