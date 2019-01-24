Man held with 8 live bullet rounds in bag at IGI airport

A Bangalore-bound passenger has been apprehended at the for allegedly carrying eight live bullet rounds in his baggage, an said Thursday.

A officer, deputed at the (IGIA) to scan the baggage of commuters, detected bullet-like objects on the monitor, while checking the bag of passenger P K Sharma, he said.

"Eight live bullet rounds of .32 calibre were recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to Bangalore," the said.

Sharma was not allowed to take the flight and was handed over to police as he could not produce any documents for carrying the ammunition, the said, adding that the man was later booked under sections of the Arms Act.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)