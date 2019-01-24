JUST IN
Man held with 8 live bullet rounds in bag at IGI airport

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Bangalore-bound passenger has been apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying eight live bullet rounds in his baggage, an official said Thursday.

A Central Industrial Security Force officer, deputed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to scan the baggage of commuters, detected bullet-like objects on the X-ray monitor, while checking the bag of passenger P K Sharma, he said.

"Eight live bullet rounds of .32 calibre were recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to Bangalore," the official said.

Sharma was not allowed to take the flight and was handed over to police as he could not produce any documents for carrying the ammunition, the official said, adding that the man was later booked under sections of the Arms Act.

Thu, January 24 2019. 19:35 IST

