Two held for flesh trade; four women rescued

Two persons, including a farm house owner, have been arrested from Maharashtra's district for allegedly running a flesh trade, police said Tuesday.

Four women and girls were rescued from the farm house at Kalamb in Virar when police raided it Monday, an said.

He said the accused have been identified as Vinod (33) and Dilip Kini (63), the owner of the farm house.

They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prevention of Immoral (PITA) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the said, adding that police are investigating whether Jaiswal is part of a racket involved in human trafficking.

