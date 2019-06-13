Two held in Maha for attempted murder in Rajasthan

Two persons wanted in a case of attempt to murder in were caught at Valiv in district of Maharashtra, an said Thursday.

The duo, Satpal Chowdhari (30) and Raju Lalchand Chowdhari (28), who had been on the run for about a month, were nabbed on Wednesday afternoon, the said.

A case had been registered against them at station in Pali district of Rajasthan, of station, Vilas Chowgule, said.

"As per the case history, the duo had a dispute with Punaram Chowdhari (32) over a WhatsApp group. On May 15, they waylaid the victim, who was riding his bike, and thrashed him severely.

"Later, they also took out two bottles filled with petrol from their car. However, Punaram managed to escape from the spot," the said.

Nonetheless, the duo set the victim's two-wheeler on fire. After the incident, they were untraceable and the police were on the lookout for them, he said.

According to Chowgule, the police got a tip- off that the duo was about to visit a place on Mumbai-

"Based on the inputs, police kept a vigil on the highway and nabbed them near a bridge under station limits," the official said, adding that the accused will be handed over to the police soon.

