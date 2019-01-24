Mild tremors felt in Palghar

Tremors measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale were experienced at Dahanu in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Thursday, an official said.
Regional Disaster Management Committee (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said tremors were felt around 9.15 am.
According to officials, on Sunday as well, tremors measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale were felt in and around Dundalwadi near Dahanu.
A Central team had visited areas of Palghar district which frequently experience tremors last month.
