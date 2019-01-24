Mild tremors felt in Palghar

Tremors measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale were experienced at in district of on Thursday, an said.

(RDMC) said tremors were felt around 9.15 am.

According to officials, on Sunday as well, tremors measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale were felt in and around Dundalwadi near

A Central team had visited areas of district which frequently experience tremors last month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)