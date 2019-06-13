Bhola Nath Shukla appointed CMD of Mahanadi Coalfield Ltd

Bhola Nath Shukla was on Thursday appointed Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Shukla is at present the Director (Technical) of Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited.
He has been appointed as the CMD of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd for a period up to October 31, 2020, i.e. the date of his superannuation, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
