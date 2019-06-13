JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Centre releases Rs 57 lakh as GST refund for langars: Union min Harsimrat Kaur
Business Standard

Bhola Nath Shukla appointed CMD of Mahanadi Coalfield Ltd

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bhola Nath Shukla was on Thursday appointed Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Shukla is at present the Director (Technical) of Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited.

He has been appointed as the CMD of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd for a period up to October 31, 2020, i.e. the date of his superannuation, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 19:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU