Two held with pistols, cartridges at Nagpur railway station

The unit of (ATS) Friday arrested two persons and seized two pistols and 20 livecartridges from them.

The duo was nabbed from the railway station, the ATS said in a release here.

The Mumbai ATS had received information that two persons from were coming by an express train from to and carrying pistols and cartridges which were to be delivered to naxalites, it said.

Mumbai ATS officials passed the information to their Nagpur counterparts who swung into action and arrested the duo when in which they were travelling reached here, the release said.

Two pistols and 20 livecartridges were recovered from them, it said.

The ATS did not reveal the identity of the duo, but said one of them is a resident of Yavatmal in eastern Maharashtra, while the other hails from

