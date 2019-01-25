Four killed in plane-helicopter crash on Italy glacier

Four people were killed and two injured when a helicopter collided with a light aircraft in the in northern Italy, mountain officials said.

Italy's mountain service reported on "a crash between a helicopter and a light aircraft" above Rutor glacier, in the near France, and sent two helicopters to help.

"Four dead recovered by mountain and two injured evacuated by helicopter to hospital," the service tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)