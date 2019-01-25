Four killed in plane-helicopter crash on Italy glacier

-
Four people were killed and two injured when a helicopter collided with a light aircraft in the Alps in northern Italy, mountain rescue officials said.
Italy's mountain rescue service reported on Twitter "a crash between a helicopter and a light aircraft" above Rutor glacier, in the Aosta Valley near France, and sent two helicopters to help.
"Four dead recovered by mountain rescue and two injured evacuated by helicopter to hospital," the mountain rescue service tweeted.
