Two home guards killed by poachers in Bihar forest

Two home guards were hacked to death by suspected poachers in Tiger Reserve sanctuary area close to the Indo- border in Bihar's district, an said on Sunday.

District Forest Officer, West Champaran, said and were attacked in area in the early hours of Sunday by about a dozen people.

The two home guards were part of a patrol party which had caught hold of a poacher and was taking him along, but was ambushed by his associates en route, Ojha said.

Yadav and Kushwaha were attacked with sharp-edged weapons while the other home guards ran for their safety. The attackers escaped upon securing the release of their associate, he said, adding a search was on for the killers.

