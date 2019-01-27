Gorakhpur's Cong unit wants Priyanka to fight LS poll from here

The Gorakhpur's unit Sunday raised a demand for fielding Gandhi from here, depicting her as a modern " ki Rani".

The district unit of the party raised the demand in two posters that came up in the stronghold of Yogi Adityanath, who represented between 1998 and 2017 in the 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th Lok Sabha.

In the first poster, the party workers demanded that Gandhi be made the candidate from for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The poster also mentioned defeat of the BJP candidate from seat in the 2017 bypoll, held after it was vacated by Adityanath to become the UP

The poster carries the slogan 'Gorakhpur ki yahi pukar, Priyanak Gandhi Sansad is baar'.

In the second poster, Gandhi is depicted as of Jhansi, riding a white horse. The poster carries slogans like "Chaaro taraf baj raha danka, Bahan Priyanka - Bahan Priyanka and "Desh ki ab yahi pukar, Congress aae abki baar."



Speaking to reporters, Anwar Hussain, of the Congress' district unit, said, "We are highly motivated and excited as has been made in-charge of the eastern UP. We are asking the party to make her the candidate for Lok Sabha elections from Gorakhpur this time.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)