JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Among world's worst polluters, ASEAN vows to tackle ocean waste

Pak reiterates resolve to support efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan
Business Standard

Two killed, 11 injured in road accident

Press Trust of India  |  Araria 

Two persons were killed and 11 others injured when an auto-rickshaw collided with a car near Hasa village in Bihar's Araria district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred when the auto-rickshaw carrying over a dozen persons collided head-on with a car coming from Araria, the police said, adding that both the deceased were riding the auto-rickshaw.

The 11 injured persons have been referred to Purnea for better treatment, they said.

Raniganj police station Officer-in-Charge Om Prakash said that the deceased have been identified as Sani Kumar (20) and Mohammad Safiq (20).

Sani was the resident of Chatiyona village under Raniganj police station while Safiq was the resident of Rajbaili village under Bousi police station of the district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 15:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU