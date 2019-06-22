Two killed, 11 injured in road accident

Two persons were killed and 11 others injured when an auto-rickshaw collided with a car near Hasa village in Bihar's district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred when the auto-rickshaw carrying over a dozen persons collided head-on with a car coming from Araria, the police said, adding that both the deceased were riding the auto-rickshaw.

The 11 injured persons have been referred to Purnea for better treatment, they said.

station Officer-in-Charge Om Prakash said that the deceased have been identified as Sani Kumar (20) and (20).

Sani was the resident of Chatiyona village under station while Safiq was the resident of Rajbaili village under station of the district.

