Two men were killed when their motorcycle hit a road divider near Issapur village here, police said Friday.

The accident took place under Bhopa police station limits in the district Thursday evening, they said.

Sachin, who was riding the motorcycle, and Aman, who was riding pillion, died on the spot, police said.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.

