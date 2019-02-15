Two lynched in Meghalaya's village, another critically injured

Two persons were lynched by an angry mob in Meghalayas West Hills district and another was critically injured, police said Friday.

The incident took place at Chanangpara village after the locals were alerted about the suspicious movement of the trio in their car, they said.

A mob of over a 1000 people stopped the car and when they found weapons- a dagger and rods- inside the car trunk, the occupants of the car were fatally attacked leaving two of them dead and one seriously wounded, according to eyewitnesses.

While the victims ran to take shelter in the house of the Nokma (village chief), the crowd barged into the house and dragged them out before thrashing them.

One died on the spot while Mikseng Marak was declared brought dead at the Hospital, district Superintendent of Police M G R Kumar.

He said Akond had been charged in a kidnapping case earlier and police are now verifying if the other two also had any criminal antecedents.

The police team that arrived at the village could do nothing but retrieve the bodies of the three and rushed them to the nearest hospitals, according to the SP.

