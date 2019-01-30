Two Malian soldiers killed, 10 injured in attack: Army

Two Malian soldiers were killed and 10 wounded Tuesday in a suspected jihadist attack in the country's troubled north, the defence ministry said.

A post in Tarkint, near the city of "was the object of a sophisticated attack", a statement said.

A 14,000-strong UN military and police mission has been deployed in since 2013 to help counter jihadist activity.

In his last quarterly report on Mali, UN said more than half of the attacks by armed groups targeted Malian security forces, especially in the central Mopti region and Timbuktu and in the north.

Mali, one of the world's poorest countries, has struggled to return to stability since extremists linked to took control of the north in 2012, prompting French military intervention.

The jihadists were routed from key desert towns such as Timbuktu and Gao, but large stretches of the landlocked Sahel state remain out of government control.

A peace deal between the government and armed groups was signed in 2015, but its implementation has been slow and attacks have continued in the centre and north.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)