JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

2 arrested for killing man in Delhi over nonpayment of borrowed money

Jitendra Singh lays foundation for first highway village in Kathua
Business Standard

J-K Governor expresses grief over demise of George Fernandes

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of former defence minister George Fernandes.

Recalling his long association with Fernandes, the governor remembered his untiring devotion towards ameliorating the lot of underprivileged section of society and service towards the nation.

He prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 00:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements