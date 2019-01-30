2 arrested for killing man in Delhi over nonpayment of borrowed money

The body of a man bearing a gunshot injury was found inside a car in Begumpur area of district, following which two people were arrested for allegedly killing him, police said Tuesday.

Police said they were informed about the body lying inside the car in sector 27 of on Monday night.

An spent cartridge was found in the car, a senior police said.

After conducting raids at specific locations, the accused were identified as Mangesh (24) and Dharmender (20) and the weapon used for commission of the crime was also recovered from them, he said.

During interrogation, police learnt that the victim had borrowed Rs 12 lakh from the accused but was not returning it, the said.

Enraged over this, the accused duo went along with the victim to the remote area and shot him, he said.

