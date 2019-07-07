Two men found dead in Ambala

-
The bodies of two men in their 20s were found Sunday morning in a field near a village adjoining the Ambala city, police said.
The deceased were identified as Gurpreet (25) and Harpreet (28), residents of Kheri village in Punjab's Mohali, they said.
Police were informed after a passerby saw the bodies lying in the field near Singhawala village, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Vijay Kumar said.
Few syringes with needles have also been recovered from the spot, Kumar said.
The bodies were sent for post-mortem to civil hospital Ambala city and the investigation is underway, the ASI said.
