Two militants, over-ground worker killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Two militants and an over-ground worker (OGW) were Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and in Dragad Sugan area of south following specific information about the presence of militants there, a said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired at them, triggering an encounter in which two militants and their "active associate" were killed.

The said one of the militants is believed to be Saju Magrey of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Magrey was involved in a series of terror crimes, including IED incidents, he said.

The identities of the other militant and the OGW are being ascertained, the said.

He said arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of the encounter.

