Two missing brothers found dead in forest;three relatives held

Bodies of two brothers missing from Mahalgaon in Nagpur district of Maharashtra since the last seven days have been found with their faces smashed in a forest in Umred taluka, police said Tuesday, adding that three of their relatives have been arrested for the alleged murder.

According to police, a family dispute seems to be the trigger behind the crime.

The deceased men, idenitified as Santoshsingh Tilpitiya (24) and Sangatsingh Tilpitiya (22), were residents of Mahalgaon in Bhivapur taluka.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dasratsingh Tilpitiya (26), Jaysingh Tilpitiya (42) and Vicky alias Mittu Dhadse (19), all resident of Sirsi in Umred taluka, a police official said.

"Santoshsingh and Sangatsingh were missing since July 16 and a missing person complaint was filed with Sirsi police. On Monday, we were informed by forest personnel about two bodies lying in the Bellarpar jungle," he said, adding that the faces of the deceased were found to be smashed with stones.

The accused were arrested after their role came to light during investigation.

A case of murder has been registered.

