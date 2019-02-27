If need arises, we will uplift security : ICC Chief Executive Richardson assures BCCI

The International Council (ICC) Wednesday assured the that if need arises, it will "uplift the security based on advice of relevant agencies" to address India's concerns during the upcoming the wake of the terror attack.

At the start of the (CEC) meeting, expressed India's concerns about the security of its players in the mega event which is scheduled to start May 30.

"On behalf of the BCCI, raised concerns for the safety and security of the Indian team, match officials and the Indian Fans, at the CEC Meeting," a senior official, privy to the development, told

It is learnt that Johri told the CEC that the BCCI believes in the security being planned by the ICC and the England Board.

"The ICC and ECB underlined that security is an absolute priority and all necessary steps will be taken including an uplift in security, if that is needed based on the advice of the security authorities in the UK. Richardson assured Johri that ICC share excellent rapport with security and police authorities in the UK," the further said.

The discussion on security wasn't a part of the original agenda but on insistence, it has been "minuted" by the global body.

The BCCI was apprised that the global body is evaluating "risk assessment" as has been the norm for all global events.

There have been statements from prominent players such Harbhajan Singh and Sourav Ganguly, urging the BCCI to boycott the June 16 group league game against in Manchester's Old after more than 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the terror attack.

However, at this point, the BCCI has taken no stand on boycotting the game as there remains a possibility that both teams may end up meeting in the knockouts as well.

