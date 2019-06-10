Heatwave persists in Rajasthan; Churu hottest at 50.3 deg C

Severe heatwave conditions persisted in parts of on Monday, with being the hottest place in the state where the mercury touched 50.3 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological (Met) said.

Most of the cities witnessed temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius, he added.

was followed by Sriganganagar at 48.5 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 47.4 degrees Celsius, Kota 47.3 degrees and at 46.3 degrees Celsius, the office said.

The maximum temperatures in Barmer, Jaisalmer and Ajmer too were recorded above 45 degrees

The predicted that the heatwave conditions will prevail in most parts of the state during the next 24 hours.

Isolated places are likely to witness dust storm or light rains during this period, it said.

