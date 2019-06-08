Bedi to launch 'Mission Green Puducherry' on her b'day

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi who turns 70 on Sunday would launch 'Mission Green Puducherry' on the banks of Kanagan Lake near here.

In a whatsapp message to reporters Saturday, she said she would dedicate her 70th birthday to achieving 'Green Puducherry'.

As part of the mission, she said she would plant saplings on the banks of water bodies such as tanks, lakes and ponds.

Bedi also appealed to all those interested to come forward with seeds or saplings and gardening implements.

She noted that in June 2016 'Prosperous Puducherry' project was launched, followed by Swachh Puducherry scheme in 2017 and Water Rich Puducherry last year.

Now 'Mission Green Puducherry' is being launched, she said adding there was no better way to dedicate this God given life for public good.

First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 18:50 IST

