BMC sweeper held for brandishing fake gun at airport parking

A 35-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly brandishing a fake gun at the parking area for the airport's cargo vehicles, police said.

The incident occurred in the wee hours on June 7 in the parking area, around one km from the international airport.

A CCTV grab of the incident shows a drunk man riding pillion on a motorcycle brandishing a small firearm at the staff on duty and trying to intimidate them, a said.

While the person, identified as Sunil Madgune, has been arrested, police are looking for three of his aides who accompanied him on two motorcycles, he said.

Madgunde works as a with the civic body.

A case has been registered under section 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act.

