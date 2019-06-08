BJP workers, police personnel clash in Bengal, many injured

Several BJP workers and police personnel were injured on Saturday, after clashes broke out between the two sides over a victory rally being taken out by the saffron party at area of district.

BJP workers "forcibly took out" the procession 'Abhinandan Yatra' without taking any permission from the authorities concerned, a said.

When police personnel tried to stop the rally, irate BJP workers clashed with them, following which a number of people from both sides suffered injuries, he said.

had on Thursday said victory rallies will not be allowed by any party in West Bengal, including the ruling

Dilip Ghosh, who was a part of the rally, alleged that the is disallowing such processions, as it is afraid of the saffron party's rise in the state.

"We have won 18 seats in and our vote share has also increased 40.5 per cent... We wanted to thank the people by organising these rallies.

"But, the is so afraid of the rise of the BJP that it is denying us permission to conduct rallies. We will go ahead with the marches even if we don't get a clearance for them," Ghosh asserted.

Reacting to the reports of clashes, general and state minister said the BJP is trying to "vitiate the peaceful atmosphere" in

"We also won 22 seats but we didn't organise any victory rally. The TMC does not want to disturb the law and order situation in the state," Chatterjee said.

On Friday, police registered suo motu cases against the BJP's district leadership for taking out victory rallies in violation of the order banning them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)