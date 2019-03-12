Two terrorists arrested in Pak

Two terrorists and three accomplices were arrested by the security forces on Tuesday during an intelligence based operation in Pakistan's northwest region, an official statement said.

The forces conducted operation in Mansehra district of province during which the terrorists were arrested, Pakistani military's the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The terrorists arrested were wanted in cases of targeting police, military convoys, target killings of and attack on Imambargahs, the statement said.

