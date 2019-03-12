7 prisoners complete basic computer course in JK's Kathua

Seven inmates of the district jail in and Kashmir successfully passed and completed their first 45-day crash course in basic computer, an said on Tuesday.

The course was launched some time back in the district jail as part of the reformative and skill development activities of inmates by utilising the services of a qualified inmate as a teacher, said.

He said the course focused on teaching basics of computer including both theory and practical.

"A syllabus was, thereafter, designed for the course. The syllabus included basic computer knowledge, hardware and software, windows and and MS word," said.

He said 12 inmates were enrolled for the first batch of whom nine appeared in the examination recently.

Seven of them passed the examination successfully and were awarded course completion certificates by the jail superintendent, said, adding another batch of 12 inmates are presently taking the course.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)