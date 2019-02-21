BJP-Sena didn't spare even a single seat for RPI: Athawale

and Republican Party of India (RPI) Thursday expressed his displeasure over the and not sparing any seat for his party in the upcoming elections.

is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, he said, "I took efforts for the BJP-Sena patch-up and worked for the alliance. But they left us in the lurch by not giving any seat to the RPI."



"I had demanded Mumbai South-Central (Lok Sabha) seat, but they refused to give any seat," the Dalit added.

Mumbai South-Central constituency is currently represented by Shiv Sena's

Leaving behind the rancour, the and the Monday announced a seat-sharing pact for the and Assembly elections in As per the seat-sharing deal, the will contest 25 seats and 23 of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Athwale also hit out at the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi led by Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, saying the front was keeping people from the deprived castes away from power.

"The future of Ambedkar's front is bleak. Though it has managed to gather large number of people at its public meetings, it won't get translated into votes," he said.

"The alliance of BJP, Sena and RPI is stronger than his (Ambedkar's) Aghadi," the said.

He also asked the Vanchit Aghadi leaders to join the RPI. "If you want to be in power, join me," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)