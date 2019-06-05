U'khand CM urges people to plant trees, shun polythene

Several tree plantation and cleanliness drives were held in to mark World Day Wednesday with Chief exhorting people to plant more trees and shun polythene.

planted different varieties of "lichi" at his official residence and asked people to preserve the tradition of planting trees on marriages and in memory of their ancestors.

The chief took part in a cleanliness campaign along the near Kargi Chowk and said it was not possible to preserve the without people's wholehearted participation.

He claimed that Prime Narendra Modi's focus on cleanliness had sensitised people to the need to conserve the like never before.

The also highlighted the initiatives taken by his government to revive the Rispana and Bindal rivers in Garhwal and the in Kumaon of

Meanwhile, and Mussoorie BJP MLA Ganesh Joshi also launched a tree plantation and cleanliness drive in Gucchupani area under the Swachh Bharat, Swachh Garhwal campaign.

The minister said the programme had been launched from Garhwal as the Char Dham yatra was underway and the message of cleanliness could be sent easily to the maximum number of people.

After the starting of the Mansarovar yatra, a similar campaign, Swachh Bharat, Swachh Kumaon, would be launched, he said.

Volunteers of the Rishikesh-based Paramartha Niketan also carried out a cleanliness drive in Baghkhal area of the Rajaji National Park, where its founder urged people to shun plastic bags.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)