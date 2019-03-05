Uttarakhand to pay Rs 20 a quintal bonus on wheat

-
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 bonus on every quintal of wheat procured in the state.
"The government would give a bonus of Rs 20 per quintal to farmers in addition to the Rs 1,840 support price, set by the central government," Rawat said.
The announcement was made at a meeting convened to make preparations for procurement for the rabi season 2019-20, government officials said.
All payments to farmers would be through an online system, he said and added all dues would be cleared with immediate effect.
The government targets to procure 2 million tonnes wheat this year.
Rawat asked the Agriculture Department officials to increase the number of godowns with over 1 million capacity.
