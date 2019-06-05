HC stays suspension of astrology teacher who predicted BJP victory

The has granted interim stay to the action against the of astrology school at who was suspended for predicting, on social media, a comfortable victory for the BJP-led NDA in the 2019 polls.

Raju Musalgaonkar, also known as Rajeshwar Shastri, of in Jyotirvigyan (Astrological Science) at the Ujjain-based varsity, had moved the court after he was suspended for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Justice of the High Court's bench Tuesday stayed implementation of the suspension order till the next hearing.

The also issued notices to of the Higher Education Department, of the state and (who was the district returning officer) and of Vikram University, seeking replies within four weeks.

Musalgaonkar was suspended on May 7.

On April 28, he had written on that the will get close to 300 seats and the NDA will cross the 300-mark in the elections.

Later, he deleted the post, saying it was only an astrological prediction and "if this experiment hurt the feelings of somebody, then I apologise".

Following a complaint by a Youth to the district returning officer, Musalgaonkar was suspended for violation of the Code of Conduct.

His petition challenged the suspension, stating that while the authorities took action on assumption that he was a government servant, he was an employee of and not deployed on election duty, so the MCC was not applicable to him.

His post was "purely academic" and did not establish a link with any political party, he added.

