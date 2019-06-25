The winner of the contest to replace as of Britain's ruling Conservatives and will be announced on July 23, the ruling party said Tuesday.

Former is the favourite in the race, battling Britain's current top diplomat,

The two candidates were chosen from a field of 10 by the Conservative party's 313 MPs, and are now seeking to woo an estimated 160,000 party members who will make the final choice.

Postal ballots will be sent out between July 6 and 8, and the deadline for returning them has been set at 5:00 pm (local time) on July 22.

"The announcement of the next of the will be made on Tuesday 23 July. This process has been agreed with both candidates," the statement said.

Once a successor is confirmed, May would be expected to visit to formally tender her resignation as

Her replacement would then make his own visit to to be confirmed in office.

The Conservatives do not have a majority in parliament's lower House of Commons, but govern through an alliance with Northern Ireland's (DUP).

May announced her resignation last month after failing to get her deal through parliament, faced with opposition from both Conservative MPs and the DUP.

It is possible that the main opposition calls an immediate vote of confidence in the new prime minister, to force them to prove they have the support to govern.

This would have to happen by July 25 when parliament breaks for its summer holiday, or wait until MPs return on September 3.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)