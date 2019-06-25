Arjun Maini returns to F2 for short stint

Young Indian on Tuesday announced his return to the FIA Formula 2 grid for the upcoming rounds in and Silverstone.

Maini had switched to this season after a forgettable F2 outing with Trident last year when constant car issues did not allow him to give his best. He eventually finished 16th in the championship with 24 points.

The 21-year-old is in the middle of the 2019 European Le Mans Series but the dates of the two F2 rounds don't clash with his commitments. Earlier this month, Maini had become only the second Indian after Karun Chandhok to start at the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Though he made a an unexpected switch to cars, returning to a feeder series like F2 was always his priority. Maini will team up with junior at Campos Racing who are currently fourth in the standings with 115 points.

"As I have always stated, remains my ultimate aim. We made a decision to try something different this year and irrespective of the results, I believe it has worked for the best as my time in the LMP2 car has definitely helped prepare me for the future," said Maini.

"I'm looking forward to these next few weeks and I hope I can put my best foot forward in both rounds. I know that joining mid-season without any testing is not easy for anyone but I am prepared to take on the challenge," he added.

The F2 rounds in Spielberg and Silverstone will be run ahead of the F1 races.

