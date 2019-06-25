JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Next British PM to be announced July 23: Conservative Party

Arjun Maini returns to F2 for short stint
Business Standard

Kerala HC nod to screening of Patwardhan's documentary 'Vivek'

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

The Kerala High Court Tuesday permitted the screening of Anand Patwardhan's documentary 'Vivek' (Reason) at the International Documentary and Short Film Festival in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry had raised objection to the screening of the documentary as it felt that its theme was sensitive in nature and "might have law and order ramifications".

The documentary and short film festival is being held from June 21 to June 26.

Granting permission, subject to conditions, Justice Shaji P Chali directed the Kerala government to ensure that no law and order situation arises due to its screening.

The court directed that the documentary should not be screened anywhere else without the permission of the Censor Board and authorities concerned.

It also said that all directives of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting should be complied with while screening the documentary.

The court gave the direction on a plea filed by the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy, seeking to end the inordinate delay in providing censor exemption to the documentary, which highlights the murders of rationalist scholars by Hindu right-wing elements.

Patwardhan had joined as a second petitioner in the case.

The Kerala government impleaded itself in the case.

The chalachitra academy had deferred screening of the documentary to the last day of the film festival, hoping that it would get clearance before the festival ends.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 17:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU