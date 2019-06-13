U'khand HC pulls up bar association for restricting members from representing accused in court

The High Court Thursday came down heavily on the Bar Association for prohibiting its members from representing the accused in court in a case pertaining to the murder of a

While hearing a PIL challenging the legality of such a resolution, of the high court and Justice expressed extreme displeasure over the matter saying if such a resolution has been passed it is completely unacceptable.

Such a resolution will amount to predetermination of guilt of the accused by the advocates which cannot be permitted under law. Lawyers have high duty towards litigants, they said.

"Even if someone shoots me then also you cannot refuse to represent the accused in court. Even Kasab was not denied representation in court," the said.

The division bench sent urgent notices to the Bar Association, the of and the of seeking a reply from them on the matter.

Sushil Raghuvanshi, an who was part of the Bar Association, was shot dead by some unknown persons in 2017.

Five persons, including two shooters accused in the case, were arrested recently while another accused surrendered a couple of days later.

At an emergency meeting convened by the after the arrest of the accused, the lawyers body issued a strict warning to its members asking them not to represent the accused in the court or face eviction.

One of the accused, who is a well known of Kotdwar, went to court challenging the legality of the resolution passed by the district bar association, his said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)