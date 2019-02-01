UBM India's 26th Edition of SATTE Concludes on an Impressive Note at Greater Noida

/ -- The 26th edition of SATTE was held at a new venue - India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi - NCR
Over 1,000+ Participants from over 50+ countries and 28 Indian States
Supported by Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and UNWTO
2nd year of I-Pledge campaign to promote sustainable tourism - received over 40,000 pledges
UBM India welcomed the year 2019 with a great start to the 26th edition of SATTE, a leading B2B travel trade engagement show which was held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi - NCR for the first time ever. The three-day expo has witnessed a tremendous response from the industry with participation from over 1,000 exhibitors and representation from over 50+ countries, 28 Indian States and 90 cities from across India.
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/675607/UBM_Logo.jpg )
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816613/SATTE_2019_Logo.jpg )
(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816611/SATTE_2019_Show_Floor.jpg )
(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816612/SATTE_Dance_Performances.jpg )
The signature expo was inaugurated by Chief Guest Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Union Minister for State for Culture (I/C), Government of India, along with key dignitaries - Mr. John Amaratunga, Minister of Tourism Development, Christian Affairs and Wildlife, Govt of Sri Lanka; Mr. YB Tuan Muhammad Bakhtiar bin Wan Chik, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia; Ms. Nia Niscaya, Deputy Minister of Tourism Marketing, Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia; Ms. Eunji Tae, Officer, Regional Department for Asia and the Pacific, UNWTO; Mr. Subhash Goyal, Member, National Tourism Advisory Committee; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India and Ms. Pallavi Mehra, Group Director, UBM India, amidst an august industry presence.
Speaking at SATTE's growing stature, Dr. Mahesh Sharma said, "I congratulate UBM India on a great start to SATTE 2019, SATTE is the tourism maestro and this platform has taken the tourism to a new height. I am proud to host this event in my constituency, the potential of tourism in India is high, it takes 6.8 per cent of country's GDP and has shown a growth of 9 per cent to 13 per cent in the number of tourists visiting India. It's the 26th edition of SATTE, my compliments go to the UBM group behind this as they have changed the meaning of travelling over the years. Good luck and good wishes to SATTE this year too and the tourism industry."
This platform has been well-supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and is backed by international organizations and Indian associations. SATTE endeavours to analyse trends, forecast future developments, come up with viable solutions and of course, help businesses thrive. It showcases the true potential of tourism for India and other countries, all under one roof.
Mr. John Amaratunga, Minister of Tourism Development, Christian Affairs and Wildlife, Govt of Sri Lanka marked the growing importance of the Indian tourism market for Sri Lanka and noted that there was great potential for rapid growth and said, "The expo enabled professionals to congregate and conduct business, arrive at solution-driven innovations to counteract economic uncertainties and promote inbound, outbound and domestic tourism in India. I am proud of my association with SATTE. Our goal is to make Sri Lanka the most preferred destination for Indian tourists. We are far from realising the full potential of the Indian outbound market in terms of longer staying and higher spending visitors."
Ms. Nia Niscaya, Deputy Minister of Tourism Marketing, Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia said "An exhibition like SATTE comes to the fore with its reserves of ideas and thought leadership. India is a very important market for Indonesia as it is the second fastest with a growth of 30 per cent. This year, we have a target of 700,000 travellers from India and are looking to hit our target. I am glad and honoured to be a part of this spectacular B2B show where I represent my country Indonesia and welcome Indians to experience our culture and heritage. I wish all the best to the UBM team for putting an excellent effort for this show and for the near future."
The expo saw a record participation from States of India - The partner Indian states were Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh was the host state for SATTE 2019. Among international tourism boards, Indonesia was the feature country destination and Azerbaijan was the focus country for SATTE 2019. Thailand, Malaysia, Dubai and Sri Lanka were the partner countries
Speaking at the successful conclusion of SATTE 2019, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India said, "SATTE has always been a unique exhibition for us because of its aspirational nature. It has emerged as the subcontinent's largest, foremost and the only international travel show that both the exhibitors and buyers from across the world participate to showcase as well as shop for the diverse global travel and tourism products and services in this part of the world. Be it the overwhelming response from exhibitors, or the discussions at our conference pertaining to trending subjects like Tourism and Jobs, Cruise Tourism, Corporate Travel, MICE and destination briefing sessions by Czech Tourism, Dubai Tourism and Singapore Tourism to name a few, SATTE is a wholesome experience that no travel professional can afford to miss. Every year, we put in our best efforts to make the show more promising than the last one serving the industry and we look forward to another prolific year in tourism."
"In its 26th edition at the new venue - India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi - NCR, SATTE continued to stand tall and we are glad that we have tapped the aspirational traveller like every year in SATTE that the visitor footfall has increased," he further added.
This year too, SATTE continued to receive the support of international organizations/associations and Indian travel trade associations such as World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), IATA Agents Association of India (IAAI), India Convention Promotion Bureau (ICPB), Universal Federation of Travel Agents Association (UFTAA), Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) and Enterprising Travel Agents Association (ETAA), Network of Indian MICE Agents, Association of Corporate Travel Executives, Cruise Lines International Association to name a few.
UBM India hosted the third edition of the SATTE Awards powered by T3 on January 17, 2019. The awards is an endeavour to recognize and celebrate the excellence, triumphs and innovations of key stakeholders in the Travel and Tourism industry and is based on transparent, authentic and genuine parameters, a philosophy which is imbibed in the values of SATTE and T3. The awards also included networking opportunities, presentations and other features. The 21 awards covered various segments of the travel and tourism industry including cruise, tour operators, hotels, destinations, online travel portals, to name just a few.
SATTE Awards 2019 - Category and Winner List
Category
Winner
Best Blogger - Company Operated Blog
Holiday Travel Triangle Pvt. Ltd.
Best Blogger - Individual Blog
Travel See Write
Best Cruise Liner
Royal Caribbean International
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism
Best Domestic Tour Operator
Corporation Ltd (IRCTC Ltd.)
Best Foreign Destination
Tourism Australia
Best Foreign Destination
Tourism Authority of Thailand
Best Hotel in India - Heritage Hotel
Vivaana Culture Hotel, Mandawa, Rajasthan
Best Hotel in India - Luxury Hotel
The St. Regis Mumbai
Best Hotel in India - Mid Market
Rokeby Manor
Best Inbound Tour Operator
Swagatam Tours Pvt. Ltd.
Best Niche Tour Operator - Adventure
Tourism
Wanderlust Travels Pvt. Ltd.
iCE Travels & Tours Pvt. Ltd (iCE Group
Best Niche Tour Operator - MICE Tourism
India)
Best Niche Tour Operator - Others
PEAK DMC India
Best Online Travel Booking Site
Tavel Boutique Online
Best Outbound Tour Operator
Cox and Kings Ltd.
Best Startup
OYO Hotels and Homes
Lifetime Achievement Award
Amitabh Kant
Industry Crusader
Deep Kalra
Women Leader in Travel Industry
Priya Paul
SATTE T3 Initiative Recognition -
Exhibition Venue of the Year
India Expo Mart Limited
Tourism Brand of the Year
Odisha Tourism
About SATTE:
SATTE is organized by UBM, which in June 2018, combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit https://www.satte.in/for more information on SATTE and https://www.ubm.com/global-reach/ubm-asia for our presence in Asia.
About UBM Asia:
UBM Asia recently became part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit https://www.ubm.com/global-reach/ubm-asia for more information about our presence in Asia.
Source: UBM India Pvt. Ltd.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU