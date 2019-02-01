UBM India's 26th Edition of SATTE Concludes on an Impressive Note at Greater Noida

/ -- The 26th edition of SATTE was held at a new venue - Expo Mart, Greater Noida, -



Supported by Ministry of Tourism, and2nd year of I-Pledge campaign to promote sustainable tourism - received over 40,000 pledgesUBM welcomed the year 2019 with a great start to the 26th edition of SATTE, a leading B2B which was held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, - for the first time ever. The three-day expo has witnessed a tremendous response from the industry with participation from over 1,000 exhibitors and representation from over 50+ countries, 28 Indian States and 90 cities from across India.

The signature expo was inaugurated by Chief Guest Dr. Mahesh Sharma, for State for Culture (I/C), Government of India, along with key dignitaries - Mr. John Amaratunga, Minister of Tourism Development, Christian Affairs and Wildlife, Govt of Sri Lanka; Mr. YB Tuan Muhammad Bakhtiar bin Wan Chik, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia; Ms. Nia Niscaya, Marketing, of the Republic of Indonesia; Ms. Eunji Tae, Officer, Regional Department for Asia and the Pacific, UNWTO; Mr. Subhash Goyal, Member, National Tourism Advisory Committee; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, and Ms. Pallavi Mehra, Director, UBM India, amidst an august industry presence.

Speaking at SATTE's growing stature, Dr. said, "I congratulate on a great start to SATTE 2019, SATTE is the tourism maestro and this platform has taken the tourism to a new height. I am proud to host this event in my constituency, the potential of tourism in India is high, it takes 6.8 per cent of country's GDP and has shown a growth of 9 per cent to 13 per cent in the number of tourists visiting India. It's the 26th edition of SATTE, my compliments go to the behind this as they have changed the meaning of travelling over the years. Good luck and good wishes to SATTE this year too and the tourism industry."



This platform has been well-supported by the Ministry of Tourism, and is backed by international organizations and Indian associations. SATTE endeavours to analyse trends, forecast future developments, come up with viable solutions and of course, help businesses thrive. It showcases the true potential of tourism for India and other countries, all under one roof.

Mr. John Amaratunga, Minister of Tourism Development, Christian Affairs and Wildlife, Govt of marked the growing importance of the Indian tourism market for and noted that there was great potential for rapid growth and said, "The expo enabled professionals to congregate and conduct business, arrive at solution-driven innovations to counteract economic uncertainties and promote inbound, outbound and domestic tourism in India. I am proud of my association with SATTE. Our goal is to make the most preferred destination for Indian tourists. We are far from realising the full potential of the Indian outbound market in terms of longer staying and higher spending visitors."



Ms. Nia Niscaya, Marketing, of the Republic of said "An exhibition like SATTE comes to the fore with its reserves of ideas and thought leadership. India is a very important market for as it is the second fastest with a growth of 30 per cent. This year, we have a target of 700,000 travellers from India and are looking to hit our target. I am glad and honoured to be a part of this spectacular B2B show where I represent my country and welcome Indians to experience our culture and heritage. I wish all the best to the UBM team for putting an excellent effort for this show and for the near future."



The expo saw a record participation from States of India - The partner Indian states were Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka, and was the host state for SATTE 2019. Among international tourism boards, Indonesia was the feature country destination and was the focus country for SATTE 2019. Thailand, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka were the partner countries



Speaking at the successful conclusion of SATTE 2019, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, said, "SATTE has always been a unique exhibition for us because of its aspirational nature. It has emerged as the subcontinent's largest, foremost and the only international travel show that both the exhibitors and buyers from across the world participate to showcase as well as shop for the diverse global travel and and services in this part of the world. Be it the overwhelming response from exhibitors, or the discussions at our conference pertaining to trending subjects like Tourism and Jobs, Cruise Tourism, Corporate Travel, MICE and destination briefing sessions by Czech Tourism, Tourism and to name a few, SATTE is a wholesome experience that no can afford to miss. Every year, we put in our best efforts to make the show more promising than the last one serving the industry and we look forward to another prolific year in tourism."



"In its 26th edition at the new venue - India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, - NCR, SATTE continued to stand tall and we are glad that we have tapped the aspirational traveller like every year in SATTE that the visitor footfall has increased," he further added.

This year too, SATTE continued to receive the support of international organizations/associations and Indian such as (UNWTO), (IATO), of India (TAAI), (ADTOI), (TAFI), (IAAI), (ICPB), of (UFTAA), Travel Association (PATA) and Enterprising (ETAA), Network of Indian MICE Agents, Association of Corporate Travel Executives, Cruise Lines to name a few.

UBM India hosted the third edition of the SATTE Awards powered by T3 on January 17, 2019. The awards is an endeavour to recognize and celebrate the excellence, triumphs and innovations of key stakeholders in the Travel and Tourism industry and is based on transparent, authentic and genuine parameters, a philosophy which is imbibed in the values of SATTE and T3. The awards also included networking opportunities, presentations and other features. The 21 awards covered various segments of the travel and tourism industry including cruise, tour operators, hotels, destinations, online travel portals, to name just a few.

SATTE Awards 2019 - Category and Winner List



Category



Winner



Best Blogger - Company Operated Blog



Holiday Travel Triangle Pvt. Ltd.

Best Blogger - Individual Blog



Travel See Write



Best Cruise Liner



Royal Caribbean International



Indian Railway Catering and Tourism



Best Domestic Tour Operator



Corporation Ltd (IRCTC Ltd.)



Best Foreign Destination



Tourism Australia



Best Foreign Destination



Tourism Authority of



Best Hotel in India - Heritage Hotel



Vivaana Culture Hotel, Mandawa,



Best Hotel in India - Luxury Hotel



The St. Regis Mumbai



Best Hotel in India - Mid Market



Rokeby Manor



Best Inbound Tour Operator



Swagatam Tours Pvt. Ltd.

Best Niche Tour Operator - Adventure



Tourism



Wanderlust Travels Pvt. Ltd.

iCE Travels & Tours Pvt. Ltd (iCE



Best Niche Tour Operator - MICE Tourism



India)



Best Niche Tour Operator - Others



PEAK DMC India



Best Online Travel Booking Site



Tavel Boutique Online



Best Outbound Tour Operator



Cox and Kings Ltd.

Best Startup



OYO Hotels and Homes



Lifetime Achievement Award



Amitabh Kant



Industry Crusader



Deep Kalra



Women Leader in Travel Industry



Priya Paul



SATTE T3 Initiative Recognition -



Exhibition Venue of the Year



India Expo Mart Limited



Tourism Brand of the Year



Tourism



About SATTE:



SATTE is organized by UBM, which in June 2018, combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit https://www.satte.in/for more information on SATTE and https://www.ubm.com/global-reach/ubm-asia for our presence in Asia.

About UBM Asia:



UBM Asia recently became part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit https://www.ubm.com/global-reach/ubm-asia for more information about our presence in Asia.

Source: UBM India Pvt. Ltd.

