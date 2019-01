Ex live-in partner arrested for killing woman in Gr Noida

A man, the former live-in partner of a woman, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her to death at a apartment, police said Wednesday.

The accused, Sonu Chauhan, who is married and has two children, was absconding since the killing of the 25-year-old woman Sunday afternoon inside the ninth-floor flat at the Ajnara Homes, they said.

The woman, a native of Tappal in Aligarh, was living with her sister and in the flat, but they had gone out for some work during the time of the incident, police said.

When they returned in the evening, they found her lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab injuries on her body, they said.

An FIR was registered at the station on a complaint by the woman's sister following which a CCTV footage of the residential society was procured which showed Chauhan, a resident of Raipur village, entering the flat Sunday, raising suspicion.

"Chauhan, in his early 30s, was arrested today from the Tigri roundabout," Senior of Police (SSP) told reporters.

"They were together in a live-in relationship for three years, but due to some differences separated on a bitter note. After which the accused, a married man, killed her," he said.

The said during the probe it has emerged that the deceased was forcing the accused for money and this angle was also being investigated.

"They were working together on contract at a government office in and had got to know each other there only, as initial probe has suggested," the SSP said.

The knife used for committing the crime has been recovered and other evidences from the crime scene also linked him as the culprit, and based on those, Chauhan has been arrested, Krishna said.

The SSP said despite separating, they both were in touch for some time and the man had gathered information on when she would be alone in the flat.

Officials said that the parents of the woman, who quit her job earlier this month, had objected to her relationship with a "married" man.

Chauhan has been booked under the Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and under the Arms Act, police said, adding that he will be produced before a court which will send him to jail.

