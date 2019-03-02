UK: Blaze at Tesla service center under control

Fire officials say they've brought a fire at a service center near London's under control.

No one was hurt.

The Fire and were called to the service center on Saturday morning, finding the building "well alight."



Some 50 firefighters and eight fire engines were scrambled to the scene in Crawley, about five kilometres south of Gatwick.

The service says the fire was believed to have started in a store room and spread to the main building. It is being treated as an accident.

The fire comes just days after the Silicon Valley announced plans to close most of its dealerships worldwide and to sell only, raising doubts about the future of its sites in the U.K.

