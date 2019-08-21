JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

IMF warns against rate cuts, currency intervention to improve trade balance
Business Standard

UK 'cannot accept' current terms of Brexit deal: PM Boris Johnson to Merkel

Johnson is seeking to convince German Chancellor Merkel and French President Macron to renegotiate elements of the UK's impending divorce from the bloc, including the so-called Ireland backstop plan

AFP | PTI  |  Berlin 

File photo of Boris Johnson. Photo: AP/PTI
File photo of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP/PTI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday that the UK "cannot accept" the current terms of their Brexit deal to leave the European Union.

"Clearly we cannot accept the current withdrawal agreement, arrangements which either divide the UK or lock us into the regulatory and trading arrangements of the EU... without the UK having any say on those matters," he said in Berlin.

ALSO READ: More than 100 British MPs urge Johnson to recall parliament over Brexit

Johnson is seeking to convince Merkel, and then French President Emmanuel Macron whom he visits Thursday, to renegotiate elements of the UK's impending divorce from the bloc, including the so-called Ireland backstop plan -- something the EU leaders had already ruled out.

"So we need that backstop removed, but if we can do that I am absolutely sure we can move forward together," Johnson told reporters.

ALSO READ: What no-deal Brexit means for Britain: Shortage of fuel, food and medicine

First Published: Wed, August 21 2019. 23:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU