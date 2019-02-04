TMC activists vandalized BJP office in Kolkata: Dilip Ghosh

The has charged the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with vandalization of one of its offices in south Kolkata, an allegation denied by the state's ruling party.

According to state Dilip Ghosh, the TMC activists, who were out on a rally as part of their statewide protest against CBI's attempt to grill police chief, pelted stones at the saffron party's office in Bhawanipore area, while passing by it.

"A scuffle broke out between the members of the two parties, following which the TMC workers overpowered the men and vandalized the party office," Ghosh said, adding that the party has lodged a police complaint in the case.

A local TMC leader, however, termed the allegation as "baseless".

"It was the BJP workers who beat up the TMC activists," he said.

TMC activists on Monday took out protest rallies, blocked highways and rail tracks and burnt effigies of Prime Minister and BJP in various parts of

They criticised the Centre over Sunday's episode and vowed to "continue their fight" till the government is defeated in the next Lok Sabha polls.

A team had gone to Police Rajeev Kumar's residence in the city Sunday to question him in connection with multi-crore ponzi scams, but was denied permission, bundled into jeeps and whisked to a police station.

The minister, who is on a dharna since 8.30pm Sunday, accused and BJP of trying to organise a "coup" in the state.

She alleged that was directing the to harass political opponents on the orders of the

