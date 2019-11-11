Brexit impact: UK avoids recession scare with 0.3% growth in Sep quarter

-
Britain's Brexit-facing economy avoided entering recession in the third quarter with growth of 0.3 percent, official data showed on Monday.
Gross domestic product rebounded in the July-September period after a 0.2-percent contraction in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. The technical definition of a recession is two straight quarters of negative growth.
