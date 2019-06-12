Cabinet apprised of Letter of Intent with Costa Rica in field of biotechnology

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Cabinet Wednesday was apprised of signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) between India and Costa Rica in the field of biotechnology.

The LOI was signed in March to work out the agenda for the collaboration for Innovation in Science and Technology Diplomacy to evolve a concrete strategic plan in the area of biotechnology education, training and research, a statement said.

The Cabinet was also apprised of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the cooperation between India and Thailand in the field of astronomy, astrophysics and atmospheric science.

The MoU, signed in November last year, will lead to new scientific results, human resource development through increased scientific interaction and training, joint use of scientific infrastructure, the statement said.

The Cabinet was also apprised of a MoU on the cooperation between India and Bolivia on cooperation regarding the Bioceanic Railway Integration Corridor Project.

The MoU will facilitate exchange of information, expert meetings, seminars, technical visits and implementation of jointly agreed cooperation projects.

The MoU was signed in March this year.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 22:30 IST

