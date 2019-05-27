British euroskeptic said Monday that his new Party's victory in the European election should spur Britain to leave the even without a divorce deal a call echoed by many senior Conservatives, stung by their party's humiliating defeat.

Farage's single-issue party and pro-EU forces combined to trounce Britain's two dominant political parties in the election, as angry voters blamed the ruling and the opposition for the country's impasse.

With results announced Monday for all regions in the U.K. except Northern Ireland, the Party had won 29 of the 73 British EU seats up for grabs and almost a third of the votes.

On the pro-EU side, the took 20 per cent of the vote and 16 seats a dramatic increase from the single seat in won in the last EU election in 2014.

The opposition came third with 14.1 per cent, followed by the pro-European environmentalist Greens , who captured nearly 12.1 per cent. The apparently blamed by voters for failing to deliver Brexit in March as planned were in fifth with under 10 per cent of the vote.

The election leaves Britain's EU exit more uncertain than ever, with both Brexiteers and pro-EU "remainers" able to claim strong support. The result raises the likelihood of a chaotic "no deal" exit from the EU but also the possibility of a new Brexit referendum that could reverse the decision to leave.

A triumphant Farage said he doubted the Conservatives, who are seeking a new leader, would be able to take Britain out of the 28-nation bloc on the currently scheduled date of October 31.

"The are bitterly divided and I consider it to be extremely unlikely that they will pick a who is able to take us out on the 31st October," Farage said.

He said his party which currently has no members and no policies apart from leaving the EU would "stun everybody" in the next British if the country didn't leave the EU on time.

British Theresa May, who is stepping down as Conservative next month after failing to deliver Brexit, said the "disappointing" result of the European vote "shows the importance of finding a Brexit deal, and I sincerely hope these results focus minds in Parliament."



But the election instead is likely to harden the uncompromising stance of the candidates vying to succeed her.

On Monday, became the ninth Conservative lawmaker to enter the race for the top job.

"First and foremost, we must deliver Brexit," he said.

Boris Johnson, the current favorite to replace May, tweeted: "The message from last night's results is clear. It is time for us to deliver Brexit."



Most businesses and economists think leaving the EU with no agreement on departure terms and future relations would cause economic turmoil and plunge Britain into a recession. But many think embracing a no-deal Brexit may be the only way to win back voters from

Labour paid for a fence-sitting Brexit policy in which it dithered over whether to support a new referendum that could halt Brexit. Some senior Labour figures said after the party's weak performance that it must now firmly back a new referendum on Britain's departure from the bloc.

Party has long resisted a new referendum, but suggested that might change.

He said the best way of stopping a damaging no-deal Brexit was "going back to the people in a referendum, and that's what I think our members want.

