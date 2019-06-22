UK, India invested 75 million pounds for academic exchanges

The and have jointly invested over 75 million pounds in academic collaborations since 2006, effecting over 25,000 bilateral exchanges, an said on Saturday.

The bilateral investment, the biggest by any country with the UK in the recent past, has resulted in multiple policy dialogues and institutional partnerships, he said.

"The and have jointly invested in over 75 million pounds in bilateral academic collaborations since 2006 in the UK- and Research Initiative (UKIERI) project," British Council's East and told

Since 2006, the UKIEIRI has been operating in three phases in India, he said.

"During this time, the project has facilitated the collaboration of more than 100 industry partners, engaged 4,500 institutes and facilitated 25,000 academic exchanges between the UK and India," he said.

In the Northeast alone, Chakrabarti said, 10 live partnerships have been made - two under scheme for promotion of academic and research collaboration (SPARC) and eight under Research & Innovation with institutes like Dibrugarh University in Assam, IIT-Guwahati and Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST).

The third phase of the UKIEIRI, which has been running since 2017, will focus on capacity building, research and partnerships, besides skill development in higher education, the added.

