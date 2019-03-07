UK insurer Aviva warns outlook weaker on Brexit uncertainty

British insurer on Thursday warned that its outlook would be weakened by economic uncertainty surrounding Brexit, but added it was well positioned to "minimise" adverse impact.

Aviva, which appointed new at the start of the week, issued the gloomy warning in its mixed 2018 results statement.

"Given current uncertainties, including the unknown future impacts of on the economies of the and Europe, our near-term outlook entering 2019 is more muted than our outlook a year ago," said

He added that "it will be difficult" to sustain underlying earnings of seven percent this year -- a level enjoyed by the group in 2017 and 2018.

said net profit rose 4.7 per cent to almost 1.6 billion pounds (USD 2.1 billion) in 2018 from a year earlier, helped by lower tax charges.

admitted however that it had experienced a "difficult" year, with Britain set to leave the at the end of this month.

"Uncertainty in the political and economic backdrop intensified during the year and this was reflected in a difficult year for investment market performance across most asset classes," Montague said.

"In our home market, the UK, the prolonged and fraught process of negotiating Britain's exit from the has weighed down on growth in the economy.

"But is well placed to deal with this; our locally incorporated and locally regulated businesses in have prepared to minimise the potential operational impact."



Tulloch meanwhile was appointed on Monday with immediate effect, leaving his job as of the group's international division.

He took over from who stepped down late last year.

