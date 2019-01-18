Britain has put military reservists on for permanent service in the event the country leaves the without a agreement to smooth the way.

A cliff-edge "no-deal" Brexit on March 29 could bring gridlock at ports and disruption to the supply of goods because of the sudden need for customs checks and other measures.

says an order has been made allowing reservists to be called up for a year of permanent service as part of "contingency planning for a no-deal EU exit scenario." The has said 3,500 soldiers will be available to help if needed after a no-deal Brexit.

Opposition politicians condemned the move. Labour lawmaker said it was "staggering that soldiers are being put on because of the risk of a constitutional crisis of the government's own making."



has approved legislation regulating a putative transition period following Britain's departure from the European Union, a bill described as obsolete by an opposition lawmaker.

Lawmakers passed legislation Thursday under which Britain would essentially still be treated as an EU member during the nearly two-year transition foreseen by the withdrawal agreement that the rejected this week. It's unclear whether and to what extent that deal can be salvaged.

of the opposition Free Democrats said that the legislation "is completely obsolete. We are voting on a bill that will never take effect." But Florian Hahn, a lawmaker with Angela Merkel's center-right bloc, said authorities want to continue preparing for all eventualities and it's a signal that wants to pursue the deal.

The of the Welsh political party has said it was "good to talk" to about the Brexit deadlock.

said Thursday after meeting with May that the discussions focused on what he called "the surest way" to break the stalemate: a so-called "people's vote" on Brexit.

Price said that "we had a fairly lengthy discussion about that and we set out some of the criteria which could be adopted. We are available to continue those discussions." He also said it is "essential" that May take the no-deal option off the table.

The is meeting with various opposition parties as she seeks a consensus in Parliament on how to proceed. She has thus far ruled out a second referendum.

